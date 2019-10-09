Commissioners in Hood County, Texas, declared “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status on Tuesday, vowing to stand with their sheriff if he refuses to enforce federal gun control laws.

NBC DFW quotes a portion of the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution, which states, “Commissioners Court affirms its support for the duly elected Sheriff of Hood County, Texas, in the exercise of his sound discretion, and affirms its resolve to support decisions by our Sheriff to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms restrictions against any citizen.”

WFAA reported Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds speaking in support of the resolution, saying, “I’m not going to stand by as a sheriff for this county and they are not going to stand by as the commissioners’ court of this county and let Second Amendment rights be violated,” Deeds said. “This is all about the right to keep and bear arms.”

Hood County resident Rick Palmer voiced support for the resolution: “I look at my handguns, my rifles in my safe, they don’t jump out and shoot nobody.” Palmer went on to suggest there could be war if the government ever makes a serious attempt at taking away firearms.

On September 12, 2019, Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.” On September 13 O’Rourke made clear that his confiscatory plan for AR-15s would be “mandatory,” not voluntary.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.