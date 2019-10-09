(DESERET NEWS) — Nevada wildlife officials have warned hunters about “zombie” deer, which have been sickened by a neurodegenerative disease that leaves them drooling and stumbling around — much like a zombie.

Why it matters: Nevada hasn’t seen any “zombie” deer this season and hopes to keep it that way.

What’s been happening: The Nevada Department of Wildlife has asked hunters to visit their mobile sampling stations to check their deer carcasses for any possible disease called chronic wasting disease which can “reduce infected animals to zombie-like creatures: Stumbling, drooling, drastic weight loss,” according to CNN.

