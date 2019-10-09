Advertisement

At least two people have been killed after gunmen opened fire outside a synagogue in Germany on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in Judaism.

One woman died after two attackers, believed to be wearing a military-style uniforms, opened fire with a submachine gun in the city of Halle, eastern Germany, on Wednesday morning.

A grenade was also thrown into the Jewish cemetery before the attackers fled, Bild reported. Several others were wounded and rushed to hospital.

Police have since arrested one suspect, and told people to ‘stay alert’ while the manhunt continues.

An image has emerged showing what is believed to be the gunman dressed in black tactical gear, wearing a helmet walking through the street holding a long gun – either a shotgun or a rifle.

Video believed to be taken around the same spot shows a figure dressed in black climbing out of a car and unloading several shots from what appears to be a shotgun.

Each shot ejects a plume of grey smoke as the gunman stops to reload before firing again. Spent casings can be seen dropping to the ground behind him.

It is thought the attackers tried to flee in a taxi but were confronted by the driver and his wife, who were shot and have since been taken to hospital.

The attackers are then thought to have tried to flee on foot before one of them was arrested.

Konrad Rösler, a 28-year-old railway worker interviewed on German TV, said that he had been in a kebab shop when he saw a man with a helmet and military jacket launch the attack.

Rösler said the attacker threw a grenade at the shop, which bounced off the door frame, before he fired shots into the shop. He said he locked himself in the toilet and heard several more loud bangs before police arrived.

Speaking to NTV, a police spokesman said the motive of the suspect or suspects was not clear.

‘We don’t have any indication about the motive of this act.’

Officers also reported that shots were fired in Landsberg, about 10 miles from Halle. It wasn’t clear whether that incident was related to the earlier shooting.

The railway station in Halle, a city of 240,000, was closed down as a precaution amid the police operation.

The shooting triggered a huge influx of police to the city, among them units of the SEK, the elite of the German anti terrorism police.

Yom Kippur – Judaism’s holiest day Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day in Judaism which is marked with an intensive 25-hour period of fasting and prayer. The holiday began Tuesday night and was due to end late Wednesday. The day typically involves five prayer sessions, with followers encouraged to repent for sins. It is celebrated throughout the Jewish world, even by typically secular members of the faith.

Wednesday’s shootings came three months after the shocking assassination-style murder of local pro-migrant politician Walter Luebcke in the western city of Kassel, allegedly by a known neo-Nazi.

Luebcke’s killing has deeply shaken Germany, raising questions about whether it has failed to take seriously a rising threat from right-wing extremists.

Investigators have been probing the extent of suspect Stephan Ernst’s neo-Nazi ties and whether he had links to the far-right militant cell National Socialist Underground (NSU).

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer last month warned of the rising danger of the militant far right, calling it ‘as big a threat as radical Islamism’.

Seehofer said that police had uncovered 1,091 weapons including firearms and explosives during probes of crimes linked to the far right last year, far more than in 2017 when 676 were found.

At the same time, Germany has also been on high alert following several jihadist attacks in recent years claimed by the Islamic State group.

