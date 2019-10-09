Sen. Thom TillisThomas (Thom) Roland TillisTillis says impeachment is ‘a waste of resources’ GOP requests update on criminal referrals prompted by 2018 Kavanaugh probe The Hill’s Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising MORE (R-N.C.) said Wednesday that impeachment is “a waste of resources.”

Tillis’s comments came after CNN asked the senator if he had concerns about President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE‘s call to Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team MORE.

“I’m going to leave it to the President to make that decision,” CNN reported he said.

The North Carolina senator said lawmakers need to focus on the American worker and the economy instead of “shifting resources away for what I don’t believe rise to the level of any kind of impeachment inquiry or impeachment.”

“I’ve seen the transcript, I’ve seen the complaint, and if that alone is all they’re using to drive all the resources in the House, then I think it’s a waste of resources,” Tillis told CNN.

The senator also mentioned that the House has not brought a vote for the impeachment inquiry to the floor as other Republican lawmakers have requested. Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Tillis says impeachment is ‘a waste of resources’ MORE (D-Calif.) has said she plans to do so.

CNN notes Tillis may be vulnerable in his election in 2020. Senators in similar positions have remained relatively quiet on the subject of impeachment.

The inquiry began after a whistleblower report came to light on the president’s call with the Ukrainian president, in which he asked the leader to “look into” Biden and his son. Shortly before, the president withheld military aid from the country.