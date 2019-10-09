Stephen MooreStephen MooreThe ‘trust busters’ versus Google Shame on Europe at the G-7 President Trump is right: Mainstream media ‘do a very good job’ MORE, an economic adviser to President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE, said that he thinks that the president “should stop saying things that are untrue.”

“I think when Trump says things that are false, that does undermine his presidential authority and I wish he wouldn’t do it,” Moore told host Mehdi Hasan on Al Jazeera’s “Head to Head.” “He should stop saying things that are untrue.”

Stephen Moore, Trump adviser: “He should stop saying things that are untrue.”

Me: “But he does say things that are untrue.”

Moore: “He does.”

Me: “So he’s a liar?”

Moore: [laughs] I’m never gonna say that.” *NEW* highlight from my @AJHeadtoHead interview:pic.twitter.com/X2Yo5rXQw9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 7, 2019

Hasan then pressed Moore, asking him “So he’s a liar?”

Moore seemed to balk, admitting that Trump is “an exaggerator” and that he believes “it gets him in trouble,” but saying he wouldn’t call him a liar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not here to defend everything that Donald Trumps says,” Moore noted later in the interview.

Hasan continued to press Moore, asking him whether Trump’s assertions his father was born in Germany and his wife got along well with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnThe tiger that didn’t purr: For Xi Jinping, it’s not personal, it’s just business North Korea labels unsuccessful nuclear talks with US ‘sickening’ North Korea: Nuclear talks with US ‘finally broke off’ MORE were exaggerations or lies.