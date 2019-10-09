The managers of a Minneapolis venue where President Donald Trump will hold a 2020 re-election rally Thursday has withdrawn a request that the president’s campaign pay a $530,000 bill for additional security, according to Trump’s campaign manager.

Brad Parscale told supporters in an email late Tuesday that the Target Center would honor the original agreement for the president’s rally, The Washington Post reports.

Parscale’s email followed angry tweets and threats of legal action from President Trump and his campaign after Minneapolis officials assessed the additional costs and passed them on to the managers of the Target Center, Los Angeles-based Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG).

Target Center management had planned to pass the bill on to the Trump campaign, saying it must pay the expenses or the arena would be unavailable.

“The arena in Minneapolis has been fully approved,” Parscale said in the email. “The Target Center has backed off cancelling the contract, which means President Trump’s Keep America Great rally will go on as scheduled.

“Consistent with our original agreement with the venue, the Trump campaign has not agreed to pay any additional funds,” he said.

But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a first-term Democrat, said Tuesday that he would push the Trump campaign to pay the costs. “It’s not extortion to expect someone to pay their bills,” Frey told a news conference, StarTribune.com reports.

It remained unclear Wednesday whether the Target Center or Minneapolis would absorb the costs.

The Trump campaign’s legal team sent AEG a letter Monday saying that refusing to allow the president to use the Target Center constituted a breach of contract, the Post reports.

The letter said the Trump campaign will “aggressively pursue all remedies available to it in law or equity.”