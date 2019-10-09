The Trump campaign launched a strong pushback to the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against him by way of a Facebook ad buy that is nearly eight times higher than any other entity involved.

According to Axios, the campaign to re-elect the president in 2020 spent $718,000 on impeachment-related Facebook ads from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5. That represented 82.3% of the campaign’s total Facebook ad expenditures during that time period.

The second-highest expenditure on Facebook ads about the impeachment effort was $92,000 by Penzeys Spices, a company led by Bill Penzey — a vocal Trump critic. A quick glance at the company’s Facebook page reveals several anti-Trump posts dating back to the summer.

Also spending money on Facebook ads around impeachment were:

Billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, $86,000

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, $46,000

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, $40,000

Polling company Civiqs, $29,000

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., $20,000

The National Republican Congressional Committee, $14,000

Anti-Trump advocacy group Stand Up America, $9,000

The Democratic Governors Association, $7,000

Democrats are investigating whether Trump used his office to force Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.