President Donald Trump on Wednesday dared Hillary Clinton to enter the 2020 race — retweeting his “jail” comeback line from their 2016 debate — after the Democrat posted “don’t tempt me” in response to a Tuesday troll by the president.

“Crooked Hillary should try it again!” Trump said, in which he re-tweeted Donald Trump Jr.’s post congratulating his father on the third anniversary of “one of the great comebacks of all time.”

Trump Jr.’s post included a video clip of Trump quipping, “Because you’d be in jail,” after the former secretary of state said: “It is awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country.”

Trump’s line, which drew loud cheers from the audience, came during their second debate at Washington University in St. Louis on Oct. 9, 2016.

The president kicked off the recent dust-up Tuesday when he tweeted that “crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber-left Elizabeth Warren,” referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

However, he added that Clinton could come back if she detailed her “high crimes and misdemeanors,” referring to the email scandal.

“Only one condition,” the president cautioned in the tweet. “The crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors, including how and why she deleted 33,000 emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Clinton then hit back: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

The former first lady has repeatedly said that she would not run for the White House again, though she declared to PBS later Tuesday: “I mean, obviously, I can beat him again.”

Clinton lost the Electoral College vote to Trump, 304-227, but won the popular vote, 48.2% to 46.1%.