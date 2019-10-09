President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if the Supreme Court rejects the Obama-era DACA program, lawmakers will reach a deal to allow undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors to stay in the U.S.

“President [Barack] Obama said that he did not have the right to sign DACA, that it will never hold up in court,” Trump said on Twitter. “He signed it anyway!

“If the Supreme Court upholds DACA, it gives the President extraordinary powers, far greater than ever thought.

“If they do what is right and do not let DACA stand, with all of its negative legal implications, the Republicans and Democrats will have a DEAL to let them stay in our Country, in very short order,” the president said in a second post.

“It would actually benefit DACA, and be done the right way!”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Nov. 12 on three cases in which lower courts ruled that President Trump’s termination of DACA in September 2017 was illegal.

Despite the Trump action, courts have required the Department of Homeland Security, which administers DACA, to continue processing applications.

DACA, created by Obama in 2010 by executive order, allowed illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to remain and apply for work permits.

Trump’s decision affected as many as 800,000 illegals.

More than 140 companies and 18 top business associations signed on to an amicus brief filed Friday supporting the program — and United We Dream, a national organization of immigrant youths, filed a brief this week that includes video testimonies of illegals who have been helped by the program.