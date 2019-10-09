President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE on Wednesday sought to distance himself from a Turkish military operation against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, days after he drew bipartisan backlash for announcing U.S. troops would vacate the area.

“This morning, Turkey, a NATO member, invaded Syria. The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

The president clarified that there are no American soldiers in the area where the Turkish incursion is taking place, and defended his efforts to pull U.S. forces out of the region, even as his strategy has faced relentless criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike.

“From the first day I entered the political arena, I made it clear that I did not want to fight these endless, senseless wars—especially those that don’t benefit the United States,” Trump said.

The president said Turkey had committed to protecting civilians and religious minorities, and that the country would be responsible for imprisoned ISIS fighters and ensuring the terrorist group “does not reconstitute in any way, shape, or form.”

“We expect Turkey to abide by all of its commitments, and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” Trump said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced earlier Wednesday the Turkish military and a Syrian militia have begun a military operation against Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

The U.S. military relied on the Syrian Democratic Forces, which is led by the Kurds, as the local ground force fighting ISIS. But Ankara considers the Syrian Kurds terrorists who are an extension of a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

Around the same time Erdoğan announced the start of the offensive, the Syrian Democratic Forces said “civilian areas” were being struck by Turkish warplanes.

The White House announced late Sunday that Turkey would soon carry out a military operation in northern Syria and that U.S. troops will no longer be “in the immediate area,” raising widespread concerns about the safety of the Kurds without American forces to act as a buffer.

Trump, who campaigned against further U.S. entanglement in foreign conflicts, has dug in on his decision even as U.S. lawmakers have lined up to slam the White House’s decision, warning that it abandons the Kurds, jeopardizes stability in the region and could sow distrust with future allies.

But even some of Trump’s most ardent supporters blasted his decision on Wednesday as reports surfaced about the Turkish operation.

“Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS,” Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMurkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment Syrian Democratic Forces official warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ ahead of expected Turkish operation Turkey says it will cross into Syria ‘shortly,’ issues warning to Kurdish fighters MORE (R-S.C.), a staunch Trump ally, tweeted Wednesday morning.

Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyOvernight Defense: Republicans urge Trump to reverse course on Syria | Dems subpoena Pentagon in impeachment probe | North Korea talks falter Bipartisan lawmakers who visited Syrian border slam Trump’s ‘rash decision’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by USAA — Trump sparks firestorm over Syria MORE (Wyo.), a member of House Republican leadership, called reports of the Turkish offensive “sickening.”

“Impossible to understand why @realDonaldTrump is leaving America’s allies to be slaughtered and enabling the return of ISIS,” she tweeted.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump impeachment battle hits TV ads Trump defends Syria move: ‘It’s time to come back home’ GOP senator: ‘Not appropriate’ to ask foreign governments to investigate Biden MORE (R-Maine), who is up for reelection in 2020, called the initial decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria “terribly unwise.”

“Today, we are seeing the consequences of that terrible decision,” she tweeted Wednesday. “If the reports of Turkish strikes in Syria are accurate, I fear our allies the Kurds could be slaughtered.”