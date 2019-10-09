President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will speak to the wife of an American diplomat who was in involved in a fatal car crash that killed a UK teenager.

Trump said they are going to see if there can be some healing after the issue but offered no details. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Trump to reconsider a decision to let the wife use diplomatic immunity.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in August in a road collision near RAF Croughton, an air force base in central England that is used by the United States.

“The prime minister urged the president to reconsider the U.S. position so the individual involved can return to the UK, cooperate with police and allow Harry’s family to receive justice,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a readout of a call between the two leaders.

Trump expressed condolences to Dunn’s parents and the two leaders agreed to “work together to find a way forward as soon as possible,” the spokeswoman added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles said after meeting with British foreign secretary Dominic Raab that no progress had been made over the last week.

“Part of me is feeling like it was just a publicity stunt on the UK government side to show they are trying to help,” she said.

Raab said he shared the frustration of Dunn’s parents.