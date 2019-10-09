A former US Navy Senior Chief Operations specialist who specialised in radar systems has claimed UFOs may have always been present but only became visible after a “top secret upgrade on spyware”.

Kevin Day is a Topgun air intercept controller with more than 20 years experience in strike group air defence including war-time operations.

In November 2004, off the coast of San Diego, US, he was a radar operator on the USS Princeton, part of the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.

On several occasions over a six-day period, military pilots reported seeing Tic Tac-shaped objects that performed remarkable manoeuvres beyond the capability of the US Navy’s aircraft.

This incident was made famous in a New York Times article on December 2017 in which it was also revealed the Pentagon had a secret UFO investigation program.

But in a recent interview on Tony Sweet’s Truth Be Told podcast, Kevin claimed UFOs may have long been in the air, only becoming visible following a recent radar upgrade.

He said: “There had been a top-secret upgrade of our system that had gotten underway.

“They upgraded our cooperative engagement capability and did some tweaking on our spy radar and the way that it all works.

“I think because of these upgrades we were suddenly able to see things that had always been there.

“So if you had been on the older systems you wouldn’t have picked them up?” Tony asked.

“That kind of explains why since 2004 this technology, our upgrade, is now fleet-wide and now everyone is seeing them,” Kevin responded.

“I think that’s the reason why.

“I’m speculating, but it finally answers questions in my mind.”

The host asked: “At this time, did it enter your mind that this could be an extraterrestrial ufo?”

To which Kevin said yes.

He added: “After that intercept, that’s exactly what I’m thinking.

“This was non-newtonian, it was non-classical physics we’re seeing so it had to be something.

“What other explanations are there?”