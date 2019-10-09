A majority of Democrats in Congress are pushing to impeach President Donald Trump, however, many who were in office during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment process in 1998 had a very different outlook on impeaching a sitting president.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi publicly announced on Sept. 24, “Today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Comes Out In Favor Of Impeachment)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 226 Democrats who support impeachment or an impeachment inquiry, compared to the 10 Democrats who don’t support impeachment or impeachment inquiry yet, according to the New York Times.

Pelosi, who has served in Congress since 1987, fully opposed Clinton’s impeachment and for over one year was against impeaching Trump, until news broke that he asked the President of Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden, on a phone call.

“Today the Republican majority is not judging the president with fairness, but impeaching him with a vengeance,” then-House Minority Leader Pelosi said on the House floor in December of 1998, strongly advocating against impeaching Clinton.

“In the investigation of the president, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear, fairness, privacy, checks and balances, have been seriously violated and why? Because we are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton … Until the Republicans free themselves of that hatred, our country will suffer,” Pelosi continued.

Many of Pelosi’s Democratic colleagues previously pushed for impeaching Trump, including Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green, who broke with Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump in late March. Green, who previously had several bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, called for a third impeachment vote. Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a March interview.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, another Democrat in Congress during Clinton’s impeachment proceedings, said in 1998 that impeaching the President of the United States is an undoing of a National Election, despite his continued calls to impeach Trump. (RELATED: 21 Years Ago, Nadler Sang A Very Different Tune On Impeachment)

In a speech from 1998, Nadler spoke about how impeachment would be bad for the U.S., as it would be telling Americans that the people’s vote does not count and that the election “must be set aside.” However, Nadler said on Sept. 16 that Trump should be impeached in order “to vindicate the Constitution,” before Pelosi was in favor of impeachment.

Here is a list of the 49 Democrats still in Congress who voted against impeaching Clinton, but are in favor of impeaching Trump:

California Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Maryland Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer

Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur

Indiana Democratic Rep. Peter Visclosky

Oregon Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio

Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis

California House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone

New York Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel

New York Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Richard Neal

New York Democratic Rep. Jose Serrano

North Carolina Democratic Rep. David Price

Connecticut Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler

Georgia Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop

South Carolina Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn

California Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo

Florida Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings

Texas Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney

California Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard

Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush

Virginia Democratic Rep. Robert “Bobby” Scott

New York Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez

Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson

Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Michael Doyle

Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings

Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer

Illinois Democratic Rep. Danny Davis

Colorado Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Ron Kind

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. James McGovern

Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell

California Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman

California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee

Washington Democratic Rep. Adam Smith

New York Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown

Maryland Democratic Sen. Benjamin Cardin

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez

New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow

Pelosi will need to bring the articles of impeachment to the House floor for a vote in order to move forward with the impeachment process. If the House passes the articles of impeachment, the Republican-controlled Senate would then likely vote against it.

There are currently six House committees investigating Trump for what they believe are impeachable offenses. The House ended up impeaching Clinton on December 19, 1998, for charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice.