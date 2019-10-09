Google has already publicly displayed disloyalty to the United States.

The company now claims to have achieved quantum supremacy.

If China comes out on top of the current tech arms race, the world could be absorbed into a high tech tyranny the globe has never seen.

Artificial intelligence, human enhancement, and quantum computing arms races are currently shaping the future. The values and culture that we embrace – and are willing to fight for – will determine how these technologies are deployed.

The Chinese and American models (under the Trump admin) are battling for the future.

A report from CNBC today says that China’s surveillance tech is “spreading globally.”

Chinese spy tech has reportedly been embedded into Amazon and Apple computer chips.

China Is Telling Us What We Can Say In America

Big Tech has already made major moves to China. Google’s artificial intelligence work in China recently came under scrutiny when President Trump said in a tweet, “There may or may not be National Security concerns with regard to Google and their relationship with China. If there is a problem, we will find out about it. I sincerely hope there is not!!!”

Google has already refused to assist the U.S. military with AI tech.

The Epoch Times reported on Google’s AI labs in China:

“Google left the Chinese market in 2006, and its search engine is blocked by China’s “Great Firewall.” But the U.S. internet giant maintains a number of tech research projects in China, many of them focused on artificial intelligence (AI). The company has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.”

Google’s involvement with China could have grave consequences for the world, as the company has recently claimed to have achieved quantum supremacy.

What does this mean?

With quantum computing, military secrets and cryptocurrency encryption are wide open. It is a true national security threat, and a threat to all humanity.

Paul Joseph Watson writes:

“The 53-qubit quantum computer can break any 53-bit cryptography in seconds, meaning Bitcoin’s 256-bit encryption is vulnerable once Google scales its quantum computing to 256 qubits, something their own scientists say will be possible by 2022.”

“Modern military cryptography will also eventually be rendered obsolete given that the number of qubits in Google’s quantum computers will double at least every year, according to the report, growing at “double exponential rate,” which is even faster than Moore’s Law.”

Should China win the AI quantum computing arms race, it could gain control over the world’s military powers and global economy, and in turn enslave the masses.

AI, Quantum Computing, And The End Of Human-Controlled Civilization

