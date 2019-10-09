(Washington Examiner) Several White House officials have confirmed President Trump’s assertion that former special counsel Robert Mueller was hoping to become the director of the FBI when he first met with Trump in 2017.

Mueller was seeking the top job at the FBI when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein approached him to become special counsel, administrative officials told Fox News. Mueller denied that he was pursuing the job under oath during testimony before Congress.

“My understanding was I was not applying for the job,” Mueller testified on July 24. “I was asked to give my input on what it would take to do the job.”

Read the full story ›