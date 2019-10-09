Will Smith knows exactly what he would say to his younger self if he could and that is to turn down the movie “Wild, Wild West” and take the offer for “The Matrix.”

“Hey man, don’t do ‘Wild Wild West,’” said Smith during his appearance Tuesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” when the host asked what advice he would give himself at age 23,

“I would say ‘dude, do Neo,’ because I got offered ‘The Matrix,’” he added, to audible groans from the audience. “I know, I know, relax. How do you think I feel?”

Smith, who has a storied career spanning decades, continued to self-reflect.

"I feel like that younger version of me and there's a certain naivety to youth that is powerful," the 51-year-old actor shared.

"So, I feel like I would ask my young self for advice," he added.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

During the interview, the “Gemini Man” actor also recounted how he celebrated his birthday by bungee-jumping out of helicopter over the Gand Canyon after basically being dared to do so on social media.

He also discusses how he decided it would be best to do it live and with no prior experience at all.