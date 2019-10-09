(DAILY MAIL) — At least two people have been killed after gunmen attacked a synagogue in Germany on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in Judaism.

One woman was shot dead in the city of Halle around midday as attackers tried to get inside a nearby synagogue where around 80 people were praying, but were stopped by ‘security measures’.

A man was then shot dead after the gunmen drove to a kebab shop close to the synagogue before opening fire a second time. Video taken outside the shop shows a man dressed in military fatigues firing what appears to be a shotgun into the street.

