(Washington Examiner) Authorities arrested a pair of Soviet-born donors to President Trump who his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, enlisted to investigate the business activities in Ukraine of Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Russian-born Lev Parnas and Ukrainian-born Igor Fruman are expected to appear in federal court in Virginia on Thursday after being arrested Wednesday.

Parnas and Fruman are both South Florida businessman who have worked with Giuliani to push allegations of corruption related to Joe Biden’s actions as vice president while Hunter Biden received a lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

