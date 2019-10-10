(BREITBART) Actor and Saturday Night Live Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin encouraged the president’s supporters to “get rid of him,” presumably in next year’s election, so “good things” can follow.

If u voted for Trump, put ur faith in him bc u thought he was a decisive, plain-speaking, self-made business “leader”, now u, perhaps, realize none of that is true,” Alec Baldwin said on Wednesday. “He is a disease that is killing this county and must be eradicated. Get rid of him. And good things will follow.”

