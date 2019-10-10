Former NBA star and self-appointed “ambassador” Dennis Rodman has offered his unique set of skills to assist the NBA in smoothing over its damaged relationship with China, Tweeting a video touting his diplomatic credentials on Wednesday.

What are the details?

In the clip, the Hall-of-Famer can be seen wearing a red Make America Great Again Hat while holding up a picture of himself with President Donald Trump in one hand, and a picture of himself with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un in the other.

“Commissioner Adam Silver, I know a thing or two about diplomacy,” Rodman declares. “Book me a flight to Shanghai with you.” He signs off the short message by referring to himself as “Ambassador Rodman.”

The NBA is in hot water with the Chinese government and many Chinese fans for not offering a full-throated rebuke after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted last week, “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.” The Chinese Basketball Association reacted by cutting its ties with the Rockets, and several other forms of protest have been carried out against the NBA in mainland China, the New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, Americans from across the political spectrum are also ticked off at the league for kowtowing to China and groveling to the communist nation.

As far as the spat with China goes, Rodman thinks he can help. The former player known as “The Worm” on the basketball court credits himself with building rapport between his friends, President Trump and Kim Jong-Un, assisting to bridge diplomatic ties between the U.S. and North Korea.

Following a summit between the two leaders, Rodman told Page Six in January, “Without me, Donald Trump would have never did that,” reiterating, “Without me, he never would have done that sh*t with Kim Jong-Un. I paved the way.”

Rodman, who has been friends with Kim since 2013 and visited North Korea a number of times, told the outlet, “I made it more comfortable for people to go over there and talk to this kid. That guy is awesome, man. To me, Kim Jong-Un is awesome…He’s protecting his country.”