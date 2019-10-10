Police arrested a 14-year-old Pataskala, Ohio, high school student after she reportedly created and shared a “kill list” that included other students in her school and President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

Licking County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained the unnamed female student after she shared her list in a public, online chat forum. She was charged on suspicion of making terroristic threats and was remanded to a local juvenile detention center. She is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police later determined that the teen — a student at Watkins Memorial High School — was not a danger and had “no means to carry out the threats” against those on the list, which also included school staff.

In a statement on the incident, Sheriff Randy Thorp said, “The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has, and shall continue to have, a zero tolerance policy on threats to our schools.”

“It is our hope, as always, that children who make these threats can receive necessary assistance at the guidance of the court and learn from the experience,” Thorp’s statement added.

He shared the statement on Facebook.

A portion of it said, “Licking County Sheriffs Deputies today were provided information on a 14 year old Freshman female student at Watkins Memorial who posted a ‘kill List’ in a chat room in last years school year in May 2019. The list included students and ‘Donald Trump.’ The investigation has indicated the student had no means to carry out the threats and there is no immediate danger to students, staff or others mentioned on the list.”

Southwest Licking Local Schools has not issued a public statement on the incident at the time of this writing.