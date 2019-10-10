Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrBarr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday Giuliani predicts Senate Judiciary will call on Biden to testify on Ukraine Trump confidant: Impeachment inquiry is a ‘mortal threat’ to presidency MORE met privately Wednesday night with Rupert Murdoch, the media giant and known confidant of President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE, at Murdoch’s home in New York, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

It is unclear what the two discussed, as aides of both men declined to speak with the Times.

The move comes amid House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump over his interactions with Ukraine, matters with which Barr played an integral role.

During his now-infamous July 25 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump asked the Ukrainian president to do him the favor of looking into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team MORE, a leading 2020 candidate, as well as Biden’s son, Hunter. Trump told Zelensky to coordinate with Barr and Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Trump asked Tillerson to interfere in DOJ case against Giuliani client: report Barr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday MORE on the effort.

Barr has also contacted multiple foreign governments asking them for assistance with the Justice Department’s probe into the origins of the Russian interference investigation.

The personalities on Fox News, one of Murdoch’s multiple media holdings, include multiple staunch supporters of the president, though he has started to object more to the network’s coverage.

On Thursday, Trump attacked Fox News after its latest poll showed that 51 percent of Americans believe that he should be impeached and removed from office.