Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) addressed his recent heart attack in a new campaign video.

Sanders suffered chest discomfort while on the campaign trail earlier this month in Nevada, and ended up having heart surgery as a result.

What are the details?

In the video, Sanders asks, “I have one life to live — what role do I want to play?”

His campaign released the video Thursday, and it features the presidential candidate speaking candidly about his recent heart attack.

“I also wanna say that I’m feeling great,” he says in the beginning of the video after thanking his supporters for the well wishes.

He later went on to reveal thoughts he had following his episode, including thoughts on health care.

“Let me relay to you just kind of an experience that I had lying in a hospital bed in Las Vegas after the heart attack,” he said. “And I thought about a lot of things, needless to say, but one of the things that just went through my brain is ‘What would have happened if I did not have the good health insurance that I have?'”

Sanders admitted that he is lucky enough to have health insurance to cover such emergencies, but pointed out that many Americans simply don’t.

“How many people have died because they don’t get to the doctor, the hospital, when they should?” he asked. “[Those questions] made me feel even more strongly the need for us to continue our efforts to end this dysfunctional and cruel health care system, which leaves so many people uninsured, under insured, causes bankruptcy, lowers credit scores, for people who owe medical debt. It is an insane, wasteful, bureaucratic system based on the greed of the health care industry.”

Sanders added that while he had a “rough week,” many other people are “dealing with a lot more pain than I am.”

“So I got to tell you, that even as I sat and lied down in that hospital bed in Las Vegas, this issue of the struggle we are engaged in just, you know, permeated my mind,” he continued. “And I want all of you to understand that the day is going to come when 20 years from now, 30 years from now, you’re going to be talking to your kids and you’re going to be talking to your grandchildren and looking back and saying ,’You know what? I was involved in that struggle that finally brought health care to all Americans as a human right.'”

He added, “At the end of the day, if you’re going to look at yourself in the mirror and you’re going to say, ‘Look, I go around once. I have one life to live what role do I want to play?'”

