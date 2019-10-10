He’s still out in front of every Democrat, but the betting odds of President Trump winning reelection are slumping.

US-Bookies.com told Secrets Thursday that Trump’s odds have “lengthened” from near-even at 6/5 to 13/10.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s odds have jumped, vaulting her to the top of those seeking to oust Trump. The Massachusetts senator’s odds of winning the presidency have shifted from 13/5 to 9/4.

[Read more: Warren gets front-runner treatment with attacks on claim about being fired while pregnant]

“Elizabeth Warren’s odds have surged over the weekend, and she is now closer to Donald Trump than at any other time in the campaign in what is increasingly looking like a two-horse race for the White House,” said US-Bookies.com political analyst Alex Donohue.

“It looks like we might have the clearest picture yet for 2020,” he added.

Donohue added that Warren’s chances of winning the Democratic nomination have grown. A statement from his organization said, “Warren’s surge is also prevalent in the Democratic nominee betting market. She recently shortened from 5/6 to 4/5, improving the substantial lead over her nearest competitor Joe Biden (7/2). The recent shift has been coupled with almost every other Democratic candidate noticing an unfavorable change in odds to be the Democratic nominee.”

Odds to Win 2020 Presidential Election:

Donald Trump – 13/10 (from 6/5).

Elizabeth Warren – 9/4 (from 13/5).

Joe Biden – 8/1 (from 13/2).

Bernie Sanders – 20/1 (from 16/1).

Andrew Yang – 28/1 (from 16/1).

Pete Buttigieg – 22/1 (from 18/1).

Mike Pence – 33/1 (from 40/1).

Kamala Harris – 33/1.

Nikki Haley – 50/1 (from 100/1).

Tulsi Gabbard – 80/1.

Cory Booker – 100/1.

Amy Klobuchar – 100/1.

Beto O’Rourke – 125/1.

Odds to be Democratic Nominee: