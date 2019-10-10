The Biden campaign fired back at The New York Times after the newspaper ran an opinion piece written by an author whose resume includes books “Clinton Cash” and “Secret Empires.”

Regarding Peter Schweizer’s story that alleged corruption between Biden and his son Hunter, the Biden campaign’s deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield responded to the Times with a lengthy letter to executive editor Dean Baquet.

Bedingfield called the allegation of corruption in Ukraine a “baseless conspiracy theory” and accused the Times of helping spread that.

“What was especially troubling about the Times’s active participation in this smear campaign is that prior to its reporting on the subject by Ken Vogel, this conspiracy had been relegated to the likes of Breitbart, Russian propaganda, and another conspiracy theorist, regular Hannity guest John Solomon,” Bedingfield wrote, according to CNN.

“Despite voluminous work done by the independent press and fact-checkers — including some by The Times — to refute the heinous conspiracy theory that Donald Trump attempted to bully Ukraine into propping-up for him, the paper ran an op-ed by none other than Peter Schweizer, making more malicious claims about the Biden family.”

She added, “This leaves us with a critical question: are you truly blind to what you got wrong in 2016, or are you deliberately continuing policies that distort reality for the sake of controversy and the clicks that accompany it?”

Schweizer has been criticized for his books, which expose purported corruption within the Clinton family and other public figures.

The Biden corruption claims come amid allegations that President Donald Trump tried to use his office for political reasons by withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine until that country launched an investigation into the Bidens.

Joe Biden, who served as vice president under President Barack Obama, is one of Trump’s Democratic rivals in the 2020 election.