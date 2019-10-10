(Washington Examiner) Pacific Gas & Electric is “proactively” shutting off power in portions of 34 counties in northern and central California amid severe wind conditions Wednesday and Thursday, the utility announced.

The blackouts could affect electric service for nearly 800,000 customers, the utility said Tuesday, adding customers should prepare for “an extended outage” given the company will need to inspect equipment after the wind event subsides before bringing power back online.

“We understand the effects this event will have on our customers and appreciate the public’s patience as we do what is necessary to keep our communities safe and reduce the risk of wildfire,” Michael Lewis, PG&E’s senior vice president of electric operations, said in a statement.

