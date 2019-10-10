Carson Palmer thinks Matthew Stafford might be the most underrated quarterback in the entire NFL.

The former Arizona Cardinals star said the following during an appearance on the Tiki and Tierney Show, according to MLive.com on Wednesday:

Patrick (Mahomes) is obviously extremely talented, but I think with my own eyes the most talented quarterback I’ve ever seen that just doesn’t get his just due — and it’s somebody that probably a lot of people wouldn’t put at the top of their list. But, Matthew Stafford. I mean, I think Matthew Stafford has more talent than most the quarterbacks in the league not named Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes … but he plays for Detroit…Matthew Stafford has played for Detroit for too long and nobody knows he’s as good as he is because they don’t play on Monday Night Football multiple times a year and they don’t play a bunch on Sunday Night Football.

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. There might not be a more under-appreciated and disrespected quarterback in the history of the NFL than Stafford.

The man has a rocket launcher attached to his arm, but nobody realizes how great he is because the Lions are a circus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The only thing about this circus is that nobody finds it entertaining or funny.

Now, the Lions are playing much better this season. There’s no doubt about that, but large chunks of Stafford’s career have been laughable.

He’s a generational talent, and the team just hasn’t given him the talent to win. Yet, anybody with eyes can tell how phenomenal he is when it comes to throwing footballs.

The man can send balls down field with the simple flick of a wrist.

It’s nice to see a fellow NFL quarterback recognize greatness and recognize there’s not much Stafford can do to change the situation he’s in.

We’re talking about the Lions. We’re talking about a team that successfully managed to piss away the careers of Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders.

They had two top 10 players of all-time, and didn’t win with either of them. That is truly remarkable.

Props to Palmer for speaking the truth. It’s good to know there are still some people out there with common sense and an eye for talent.