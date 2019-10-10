CNN’s Chris Cuomo apologized Thursday evening after telling Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris his pronouns were also “she, her and hers” during Thursday evening’s LGBTQ town hall.

The 2020 presidential candidate walked onto the stage and greeted the crowd during the CNN event, telling everyone what her pronouns are. Cuomo quickly replied, saying, “She, her and hers? Mine, too.”

Following his portion of moderating the event, Cuomo tweeted to apologize for the quip, writing that he “should not have” made the comment. His “mine, too” response caused backlash and confusion over social media.

PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her’s, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 11, 2019

Harris replied, saying “alright” as she smiled. (RELATED: CNN Inflicts Seven hours Of Democratic Candidates On Innocent Public)

Cuomo’s comment took place during the event where Democratic presidential candidates answered questions about their policies regarding the LGBTQ community.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

