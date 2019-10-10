https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/465345-chris-cuomo-apologizes-after-response-to-kamala-harriss

CNN anchor Chris CuomoChristopher (Chris) Charles CuomoFox rejects Biden request to not run Trump campaign ad CNN refuses to run Biden-Ukraine ad by Trump campaign Maddow on going to dinner with rivals Hannity, Cuomo: ‘I doubt they eat the same things’ MORE apologized after joking to Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisOvernight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood plans M campaign for 2020 | Dem candidates embrace aggressive step on drug prices | Officials propose changes to encourage ‘value-based’ care Saagar Enjeti: ‘Ride is likely over for Kamala Harris’ Poll: Trump trails the top Democratic contenders in North Carolina MORE (D-Calif.) that his pronouns were also “she, her and hers” at CNN’s LGBTQ town hall on Thursday night.

Cuomo made the remark after the White House hopeful took the stage late Thursday. She said her pronouns “are she, her and hers,” which Cuomo repeated and said “mine too.”

“All right,” Harris responded.

Cuomo later apologized after backlash surfaced online to his comment.

“PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her’s, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize,” Cuomo tweeted.

“I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall,” he added.

Cuomo’s initial comments had drawn backlash on social media, with GLAAD calling them “disappointing.” 

Charlotte Clymer, the press secretary for rapid response at the Human Rights Campaign, also criticized Cuomo’s response, saying it “was really not a great look.”

She later tweeted that Cuomo “has a great heart” and called his response “a failure to understand how much trans and non-binary people struggle to have our authentic pronouns taken seriously.” 

Other Twitter users were quick to also call out the CNN anchor.

