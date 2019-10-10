Washington watchdog Judicial Watch’s investigation into the scandal of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information while she was secretary of state for Barack Obama might be coming to a close.

A federal judge is set to rule on whether the twice-failed Democratic presidential hopeful will be deposed in Judicial Watch’s lawsuit.

The watchdog already has questioned former Clinton aides, and Judge Royce C. Lamberth has told Judicial Watch to “shake this tree” and see what can be uncovered.

The court already recently granted Judicial Watch additional discovery options into “whether Secretary Clinton’s use of a private email server was intended to stymie FOIA; whether the State Department’s intent to settle this case in late 2014 and early 2015 amounted to bad faith; and whether the State Department has adequately searched for records responsive to Judicial Watch’s request.”

The court has ruled that Clinton’s unsecure email system was “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency.”

“I’ll tell you everything they’ve discovered in this period raises serious questions about what the hell the State Department’s doing here,” said Lamberth at the last hearing.

Previously, Clinton’s former deputy chief of staff, Huma Abedin, while testifying whether Clinton understood federal records requirements applied to her emails, said Judicial Watch “would have to ask Mrs. Clinton.”

“Hillary Clinton is now joking about her emails even as she seeks to avoid being questioned on this serious scandal,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The court has found that this email use and cover-up are no joking matter.”

Clinton’s use of the email system had been characterized as a closely held secret while she was using it. But Judicial Watch said just days ago it had evidence the State Department knew of it as early as 2010.

Daniel Baer, an Obama State Department deputy assistant secretary of state, wrote to Michael Posner, then-assistant secretary of state, in 2010 about Clinton’s private email address.

He warned, “Be careful, you just gave the secretary’s personal email address to a bunch of folks.”

Baer noted she “guards it pretty closely.”

But Clinton’s email address was in an email sent to State Department officials about WikiLeaks.

“It appears the State Department produced this email in 2016 in redacted form, blacking out Clinton’s personal email address and the discussion about Clinton’s wanting to keep her email address closely guarded,” Judicial Watch said.

Judicial Watch has been hunting evidence of the email scandal for several years. What it already has found:

John Hackett, former director of information programs and services (IPS) testified under oath that he had raised concerns that Clinton’s staff may have “culled out 30,000” of the secretary’s “personal” emails without following strict National Archives standards. He also believed there was interference with the formal FOIA review process related to the classification of Clinton’s Benghazi-related emails.

Heather Samuelson, Clinton’s White House liaison at the State Department, and later Clinton’s personal lawyer, admitted under oath that she was granted immunity by the Department of Justice in June 2016.

Justin Cooper, former aide to President Bill Clinton and Clinton Foundation employee who registered the domain name of the unsecure clintonemail.com server that Clinton used while serving as secretary of state, testified he worked with Huma Abedin, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, to create the non-government email system.

In interrogatory responses, E.W. Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, stated that the agency found Clinton email records in the Obama White House, specifically, the Executive Office of the President.

Jacob Sullivan, Clinton’s senior advisor and deputy chief of staff when she was secretary of state, testified that both he and Clinton used her unsecure non-government email system to conduct official State Department business.

Eric Boswell, former assistant secretary of state for diplomatic security during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, testified that Clinton was warned twice against using unsecure BlackBerry’s and personal emails to transmit classified material.