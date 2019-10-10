The Democratic-leaning digital group ACRONYM says it will launch a $1 million ad campaign in several swing states in answer to ads from President Donald Trump’s camp concerning the impeachment push.

“Trump’s spending online (is) largely focused on keeping his base fired up and on fundraising,” Shannon Kowalczyk, chief marketing officer for ACRONYM, told Politico. “He’s not spending as much time talking to that broader swath of American people who may have questions about this process and may have not made up their minds. That’s really what we’re focused on, is breaking things down and making sure people understand the process.”

The nonprofit’s campaign will start in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all which have electoral votes up for grabs in the 2020 election. The group says it may also consider expanding the ad buys into a larger national campaign.

The spots will feature Republicans who have come out against the president’s actions concerning the Ukraine scandal, and will also focus on explaining the basics of his activities.

“Our hypothesis is that the facts speak for themselves, so when you lay them out clearly people will understand what’s going on,” said Kowalczyk.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has launched a strong pushback to the impeachment inquiry, with a Facebook ad buy of $718,000 from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, represented 82.3% of the campaign’s total Facebook ad expenditures during that time period.