The whistleblower whose complaint became the catalyst for the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump had a “professional” link to a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful — and a bombshell report from

The Washington Examiner says that candidate is Joe Biden.

What are the details?

Details about the original whistleblower have been revealed in piecemeal fashion, with The New York Times reporting that the person is a CIA officer,

CNN revealing that the individual is a registered Democrat, and The Examiner exposing Tuesday that the whistleblower had “professional” ties to one of the Democratic candidates (citing sources familiar with a statement from Intelligence Community inspector general Michael Atkinson).

In a new report published Wednesday evening, The Examiner detailed how the whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, revealed on Twitter that his client “spent their entire government career in apolitical, civil servant positions in the executive branch,” and “has come into contact with presidential candidates from both parties in their roles as elected officials — not as candidates.”



“From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then,” a retired CIA officer told the outlet, “there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”

A former Trump administration official speaking on condition of anonymity told The Examiner that the whistleblower — known to have deep knowledge of Ukraine — could have worked with Biden either at the CIA or when the individual was detailed to the National Security Council at the White House during the Obama administration.

“This person, after working with Biden, may feel defensive towards him because he feels [Biden] is being falsely attacked. Maybe he is even talking to Biden’s staff,” the former official asserted. “Maybe it is innocent, maybe not.”

Anything else?

The revelation that the whistleblower is linked to Biden is sure to further deepen speculation that the complaint was politically motivated.

While Democrats accuse President Trump of using his office to “dig up dirt” on a political opponent — meaning Biden — further details continue to emerge about deals made during Biden’s tenure as vice president, and over allegations that his son, Hunter Biden, secured lucrative contracts from foreign firms in countries where Joe Biden was President Barack Obama’s “front man.”