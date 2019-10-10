On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez argued that President Donald Trump was “truly becoming unhinged.”

Perez said, “Every one of the Democrats who are running for president has a ton of energy and is running a spirited campaign. I met with Bernie Sanders on the campaign last week. His energy is boundless. All the candidates, we have an embarrassment of riches, I think, in the Democratic field. And I think that is going to serve us well. And what all the candidates and what the events of these recent weeks especially crystallize for us is that it’s not about any one candidate. It is truly about our democracy on the ballot.”

He continued, “We’re at a moral fork in the road here. We have a chronic democracy recession right now with this president. And everybody running for president understands. They want to win, of course, you want to win when you run. But they understand that we must come together and we will come together as Democrats around whoever the nominee is because this is about health care. This is about women’s reproductive health. This is about good jobs. This is about democracy as we know it. The American people are starting to realize it because this president is truly becoming unhinged. It’s affecting our national security. He constantly puts himself over the public interest.”

