(CNBC) Stocks rose on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday, raising hope the two countries could make progress on the trade front.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 150.66 points, or 0.6% to close at 26,496.67. The S&P 500 gained 0.7% end the day at 2,938.13 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% to 7,950.78. At its session high, the Dow was up 257.30 points, or 0.98%.

In a tweet, Trump said: “Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House.”

