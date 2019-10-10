A DRUNK plane passenger was escorted off the aircraft after throwing up on a woman’s head, forcing cabin crew to clean her up in the sink.

The ordeal prompted cabin crew to make passengers deplane so that the aircraft could be deep cleaned before it set off to Baltimore from Chicago.

A member of the cabin crew was seen cleaning the woman’s hair from vomitCredit: Twitter/@CassidySmith

The woman was getting help from the worker by the aircraft’s sinkCredit: Twitter/@CassidySmith

One passenger managed to film the aftermath of disgusting incident which left the woman’s hair covered in the man’s vomit.

The passenger who shared the video to ABC7 News said the woman was forced to clean the vomit out of her hair in a sink.

The video shows a member of the Spirit Airlines cabin crew wipe the woman’s hair with a tissue in efforts to clean it from the vomit.

The co-pilot is then heard making an announcement to passengers, jokingly saying that he’s surprised this is not a flight to Las Vegas, saying: “This stuff only happens on my Vegas flights, never happens in Chicago.

“If anybody else is drunk, please get off the airplane now.”

But yet another ordeal contributed to delaying the flight which made passengers even more annoyed.

Two other passengers appeared to have been drunk, and managed to lock themselves in the aircraft’s bathroom.

The flight was able to take off after cabin crew managed to get the two intoxicated passengers out.

The co-pilot is then heard making an announcement to passengers, jokingly saying that he’s surprised this is not a flight to Las VegasCredit: Twitter/@CassidySmith

