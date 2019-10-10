An image shared on Facebook credits late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon with saying, “Lindsey Graham is the closest Trump has come to owning a dog.”

Verdict: False

A late-night talk show host did say this, but it was actually Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s program “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Fact Check:

Fallon, an award-winning comedian, rose to fame on the late-night variety show “Saturday Night Live.” He has been the host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since 2014.

While Fallon has delivered numerous jokes about Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and President Donald Trump during his tenure as the host of "The Tonight Show," he did not make the statement attributed to him in the Facebook post.

An internet search reveals that Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC, actually said the quote about the two Republican politicians. During his opening monologue July 15, Kimmel said, “Lindsey Graham is probably the closest Donald Trump will ever come to owning a dog.”

Kimmel often mentions Trump, Graham, and other politicians on his show, joking about the current president on many occasions during and prior to his election in 2016.