The clear frontrunners of the Democratic presidential primary race, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., combine for 55% percent support in the latest Fox News poll.

And both Biden and Warren are pulling away, gaining 3 and 6 points in the past month, per the poll.

The top Democratic primary candidates, per the poll results:

Biden 32%. Warren 22%, a personal high. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 17%. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., 5%. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg 4%. Ex-Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, 3%. (Tied) Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and entrepreneur Andrew Yang 2%.

Michael Bennet, Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Tom Steyer, and Marianne Williamson each received 1% apiece, per the poll.

Head-to-head hypothetical matchups for the general election do not bode well for President Donald Trump either. The three Democratic polling leaders each have leads over the president greater than the margin of error for the first time.

Biden up 10 points (50%-40%).

Warren up 10 (50%-40%).

Sanders up 9 (49%-40%).

“If Warren continues to poll as strongly against Trump as the former vice president, it makes it increasingly difficult for the Biden team to keep making the argument he is the most electable candidate,” Democratic pollster Chris Anderson said.

As for President Trump, 17% of Republicans polled would like to see another candidate in the general election.

“So far, Trump has been able to keep his Republican base on board,” Republican pollster Daron Shaw said. “If the percentage opposing his re-nomination creeps into the 20s, that would be a troubling sign.”

The Fox News poll was conducted Oct. 6-8 among 1,003 registered voters nationwide and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.