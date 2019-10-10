Fifty-one percent of Americans want Trump impeached and taken out of office, according to a new poll published Wednesday by Fox News.

“51 percent wants Trump impeached and removed from office, another 4 percent want him impeached but not removed, and 40 percent oppose impeachment altogether,” reports Fox News.

These numbers are significantly different from July, when only 42 percent of Americans surveyed wanted Trump impeached and removed.

The impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last month seems to represent a major obstacle to Trump’s presidency.

Trump has maintained generally good relations with Fox News since becoming president, but has occasionally lashed out at the network due to what he sees as unflattering polls and reporting. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh: Fox News Should Change Name To ‘Fox Never Trumper Network’)

In July, he went after the news conglomerate after they pushed a poll that showed Democrat Joe Biden beating him in a hypothetical race.

“@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe,” Trump said. “Even considering the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

….the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Trump lashed out against Fox News once again in August, accusing the network of “heavily promoting the Democrats.”

….are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond). Fox hires “give Hillary the questions” @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Most recently, former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy was terminated from Fox News after the White House reportedly sought out his legal counsel.

New: A Fox spokesperson says Trey Gowdy has been “terminated and is no longer a contributor.” The move comes after the White House retained Gowdy as outside counsel for the House impeachment inquiry. Gowdy had just been hired as a Fox contributor in January. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 9, 2019

Fox News’ latest poll was conducted with “1,003 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide.”