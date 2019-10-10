A Fox News poll shows the president’s disapproval rating has reached 55 percent as the House impeachment inquiry continues to unfold.

The poll released Wednesday evening showed President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE with a 43 percent job approval rate, with 55 percent of respondents saying the disapprove of the president’s job and 1 percent responding “don’t know.”

The 55 percent disapproval rate is 3 percentage points higher than the average in the Fox News poll throughout Trump’s presidency and lands close to Trump’s highest disapproval, occurring from Oct. 22-24, 2017. His disapproval rating in the same September poll was 54 percent.

The approval and disapproval ratings have stayed pretty consistent this year, with the approval hovering in the low to mid-40 percent and disapproval sticking in the low to mid-50 percent range.

The 43 percent approval rate in this poll is 1 percentage point below Trump’s average in the polls and 2 percentage points below the September poll’s results.

The president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Trump asked Tillerson to interfere in DOJ case against Giuliani client: report Barr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday MORE‘s unfavorable rating experienced a 9 percentage point boost with 53 percent viewing him as unfavorable. Forty-four percent perceived the attorney as unfavorable in June.

Giuliani’s favorability rating went from 34 percent in June to 31 percent in the current poll.

This poll comes as the president faces an impeachment inquiry in the House after a whistleblower report indicated he asked the Ukrainian president to look into his potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team MORE and his son. The request came days before military aid was withheld from the country.

The whistleblower report and additionally released text messages have linked Giuliani to the Ukraine controversy in attempting to get the country to investigate Biden.

The poll reached out to 1,003 registered voters between Oct. 6-8 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.