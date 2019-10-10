The White House letter stating that President Donald Trump’s administration will not cooperate in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is “trash,” George Conway, the frequent Trump critic who is married to presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, claims in an interview airing Thursday.

“The thrust of (the letter) is that there are some kind of constitutional obligations that the House has failed to meet that therefore render its impeachment inquiry illegitimate and unconstitutional, which is complete nonsense,” Conway told CNN senior legal analyst Preet Bharara for his “Stay Tuned with Preet” podcast.

Conway’s comments come while the White House is pushing House Democrats for not voting for a formal impeachment inquiry.

“They are under no obligation to allow the president to participate,” said Conway, adding that it would not be wise for Democrats to skip hearings in the inquiry.

“There are Republican members of these committees who can ask questions if they do have witnesses, and there’s no question that those Republican members are going to be carrying the President’s water,” Conway added.

The White House letter, meanwhile, “virtually guarantees” Trump’s impeachment, said Conway.

“(It is) a disgrace to the country, a disgrace to the presidency, and a disgrace to the legal profession,” he told Bharara.