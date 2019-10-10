BERLIN—A day after an attack on a synagogue left two dead in Halle, eastern Germany, Jews across the country said they felt increasingly under siege from growing anti-Semitism across German society.

Jewish community leaders had warned for months about a rising number of assaults by recently arrived migrants from the Middle East, Islamists and far-left opponents of Israel. But the Halle attack, which authorities said appeared motivated by far-right ideology, underlined the formidable threat still posed by right-wing extremists in the country.

“We have seen a rise in anti-Semitism for years now, we see it across society. We see it on the right, on the left, in Islamism, and in mainstream society,” said Remko Leemhuis, acting director of the American Jewish Committee in Berlin. “Right now it feels like it’s coming from everywhere.”

On Thursday, several community leaders expressed frustration that their warnings about mounting anti-Jewish hostility hadn’t been sufficiently heard and criticized the fact that the Halle synagogue wasn’t under police protection, as is customary in most large German cities, particularly on the high holy day of Yom Kippur.

“We can’t deny that concern is spreading,”

Josef Schuster,

president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, told public radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. “I think it’s very important that the authorities will now ensure that a Jewish person who is visiting a synagogue can be sure to leave the building unharmed.”

Witnesses of Wednesday’s attack said the Halle assailant, armed with several guns and explosives, had failed to enter the locked synagogue where 50 to 60 congregants had gathered to observe Yom Kippur. Had he succeeded, the death count could have been far higher.

According to the Interior Ministry, 1,799 anti-Semitic offenses were recorded in 2018, up nearly 20% over the previous year. But Jewish organizations said many offenses went unreported.

RIAS, a nongovernmental organization monitoring anti-Semitism recorded 1,083 anti-Semitic incidents in Berlin alone in 2018—a 14% spike over 2017. Benjamin Steinitz, head of RIAS, said there had been a notable rise in violent offences.

The rise in anti-Jew sentiments prompted the government to appoint a commissioner in charge of combating anti-Semitism in 2018. But the commissioner, the former diplomat Felix Klein, caused controversy in May by warning Jews not to publicly wear identifiable signs—such as yarmulkes or Star of David jewelry—for safety reasons.

Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress, said, “With the steep rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Germany, the German government has acknowledged that it is potentially dangerous to be visibly Jewish in some parts of the country.”

Berlin has heightened security in front of Jewish community buildings since Wednesday’s attack. In the former Jewish quarter of Scheunenviertel, which is home to a number of the community’s institutions, more police officers than usual could be seen guarding synagogues, Jewish schools and community centers. They were armed with machine guns instead of the standard handguns.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a solidarity demonstration at the New Synagogue Berlin on Wednesday evening.





Photo:



Christoph Soeder/Zuma Press





German Chancellor

Angela Merkel

visited a vigil in front of a synagogue in the neighborhood Wednesday night. “My goal, and that of everyone with political responsibility, is to do all we can so that you can live in security,” she said. “But today, we’ve seen in a very bitter way that it’s not that easy and that we must do more…We will do all we can to protect you.”

Gesa Ederberg, the synagogue’s rabbi, said she was “completely shocked” by the attacks in Halle. “If this can happen, then there is something wrong with all of us,” she said.

Records of Jewish life in Germany go back to Roman times and predate the arrival of Christianity here. The community of about half a million was almost entirely wiped out during the Holocaust but started growing again in the 1990s with an inflow of members from the former Soviet Union and, more recently, from Israel.

But insecurity led hundreds to leave the country in recent months and many more were considering emigrating, said Sigmount A. Königsberg, the Berlin Jewish Community’s anti-Semitism expert.

“It is not they are abstractly contemplating it, but rather they are thinking concrete plans,” he said. “Ten years ago this would have been unthinkable.”

Liam Rückert, a 16-year-old high-school student from Berlin, moved to Israel in late 2018 after experiencing repeated anti-Semitic abuse at his school. Mr. Rückert says he was physically and verbally assaulted by Arabic, Turkish and Polish students in his school in Spandau, a Berlin neighborhood.

“I didn’t see a future for myself in Germany, and things were not going to get better,” Mr. Rückert said in a telephone interview from Israel.

Mr. Rückert’s mother, Lilach Rückert-Mierzwiak, said the German government had failed to protect the community.

Her son had felt “hated from all sides: from the right, from the left, from the Muslims,” said Ms. Rückert-Mierzwiak.

Levi Salomon, co-founder of the Jewish Forum for Democracy and Against Anti-Semitism, a leading Jewish organization, said “Jewish life is under severe threat here—we are approaching a catastrophe. We are not safe in Germany.”

Mr. Salomon blamed what he said was the absence of deterrence from light sanctions against anti-Semitic acts that didn’t lead to grievous harm or death.

In 2018, a 19-year-old Syrian who was filmed whipping a man whom he believed to be Jewish with a belt in central Berlin was sentenced to four weeks in jail and ordered to visit a Holocaust museum. He didn’t have to serve his term because he had already spent two months in pretrial detention.

A knife-wielding Syrian man who was subdued by police last Friday while attempting to break into a Berlin synagogue was released without charge after a few hours.

Jewish leaders have also criticized what they say is excessive tolerance for extremist organizations, such has the Iran-backed Hezbollah and several far-right groups they say hide their anti-Semitism behind criticism of Israel.

On public rallies such as the annual Al Quds Day, pro-Palestinian protesters burn Israeli flags and have been recorded chanting anti-Semitic songs. Earlier this year, the German Foreign Ministry initiated disciplinary action against one of its diplomats in Israel who had “liked” anti-Semitic content on social media.

On Oct. 3—the holiday celebrating German reunification—nearly 2,000 neo-Nazis marched in Berlin, some of them chanting anti-Semitic slogans, according to Jewish organizations.

Shortly after he left for Israel, Ms. Rückert Mierzwiak said her son had seen a television report showing a neo-Nazi march in eastern Germany.

“He called me during the program and said, ‘Mama, I’m so glad to be gone from there.’ And he is right. And I should probably join him,” she said.

Write to Bojan Pancevski at bojan.pancevski@wsj.com and Sara Germano at sara.germano@wsj.com