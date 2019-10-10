Two men who aided efforts by President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Trump asked Tillerson to interfere in DOJ case against Giuliani client: report Barr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday MORE to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team MORE were arrested on campaign finance violation charges Wednesday.

Federal authorities arrested Florida businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, both of whom have donated to numerous Republican candidates and in 2018 gave $325,000 to a pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action.

Fruman and Parnas, whose nationalities are unknown but are believed to be from former Soviet republics, are expected to appear in federal court in Virginia Thursday, according to the newspaper. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan has been investigating both.

The Campaign Legal Center, a transparency advocacy group, filed a Federal Elections Commission complaint about the super PAC donation in July 2018, alleging they illegally concealed it through a limited liability corporation called Global Energy Producers.

The two men allegedly dined with Trump himself in 2018 and later met with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpLouisiana GOP bring in big names to block Democratic governor Key Republicans split with Trump on Biden investigation push Ocasio-Cortez says woman who suggested ‘eating babies’ was Trump supporter MORE, at a Beverly Hills, Calif., fundraiser, according to reporting in The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report on the indictments.

The two reportedly introduced Giuliani to several Ukrainian officials to discuss the dismissal of a prosecutor, which Trump has alleged without evidence was the result of Biden sabotaging an investigation into a company his son Hunter worked for. Trump’s attempts to encourage Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden led the House to open an impeachment inquiry.

Earlier this week, John Dowd, a former attorney for Trump who represents the two men, told the Miami Herald they would not cooperate with House requests for documents as part of the investigation. Parnas previously told the newspaper he “got certain information” about Biden “and I thought it was my duty to hand it over.”

Updated at 10:23 a.m.