President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Trump asked Tillerson to interfere in DOJ case against Giuliani client: report Barr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday MORE reportedly planned to fly to Vienna, Austria, a day after his now-arrested associates attempted to travel to the city.

The Atlantic reported that it was unclear why Giuliani was traveling to Vienna, but that he had said he couldn’t meet with one of the magazine’s reporters on Thursday evening due to his expected travel.

Multiple news outlets reported that the Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were carrying one-way tickets to Vienna when they were arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Wednesday night.

Giuliani told The Wall Street Journal that Parnas and Fruman were going to Vienna for business-related reasons but declined to elaborate. He said he planned to meet with them when they returned to Washington, the newspaper reported.

The Atlantic reported that when it contacted Giuliani to ask about his planned visit to Vienna on Thursday, a woman who said she was the former New York City mayor’s communications director told the magazine that she would get back to the reporter on the matter.

Giuliani reportedly later texted, saying, “I can’t comment on it at this time.”

Parnas and Fruman were arrested Wednesday and were accused of violating campaign finance laws in order to give money to Republican committees including a $325,000 contribution in 2018 to a pro-Trump super PAC called America First Action.

Parnas and Fruman have also helped Giuliani with efforts to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team MORE, although the charges appear to be unrelated to Giuliani’s work in Ukraine.

The Journal reported that the two Giuliani associates had lunch with him at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, hours before they were taken into custody.