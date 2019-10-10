Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now serving as legal counsel for President Donald Trump decried congressional procedure regarding impeachment and called the Salem Witch Trials a “fairer” process.

He also laid details alleged Biden wrongdoing regarding high-ranking officials in Ukraine and urged viewers not just to keep an eye on China but Romania as well.

Partial transcript as follows:

GIULIANI: It’s all in here, Sean, a great letter by Pat Cipollone. It lays out about eight violations of the United States Constitution about six violations of the President’s civil rights, my civil rights, Attorney General Barr’s civil rights. I never wanted in my life want to appear to at a Salem Witch Trial, which would actually be fairer than this.

It’s a process without any due process and the fact it’s being enabled by a completely corrupt press corps. I don’t know. Do you think we are going to hear on the press that a member of the parliament in Ukraine held a press conference today? The name was Andriy Derkach. You won’t hear this on the news, ladies, and gentlemen because they censor it.

You only hear the news that Dems want you to hear. Derkach publicized documents which he said describe the mechanism getting money by Biden, Sr. This was a transfer of funds for lobbying activities as investigators believe to Joe Biden through a lobbying company.

The funds and amount of $900,000, were transferred to the U.S. based company Rosemont Seneca which according to open sources, is affiliated with Biden. The payment reference was for consultative services. Then it goes on to describe another $16.5 million payment — apparently laundered payment — involving both Devon Archer and Hunter, using political and economic levers of power, influencing Ukrainian authorities, and manipulating the issue of providing financial aid, Joe Biden actively assisted closing criminal cases.

This is based on a statement today by a parliament member in the Ukraine, a very senior one, saying that Joe Biden actively assisted closing criminal cases into the activity of former Ukrainian Ecology Minister Mykola Zlochevsky, who is the founder and owner of Burisma Group.

Let me tell you who are Mykola Zlochevsky are. He’s a major oligarch. He stole $5 billion from his people. He very suspiciously was allowed to come back. His case got dismissed when they dismiss Hunter Biden’s case,. He’s the guy who paid the $16.5 million and the $900,000 to the Bidens – well, it wasn’t $16.5 [million]. It was more $8 million to the Biden group.

This guy is one of the major criminals of the Ukraine, and he’s now walking around free because Joe Biden got the case dismissed. This gentleman has said that this information should be turned over to the Department of Justice for their own purposes they should investigate it and I’m going to tell you why Sean.

Because they suspect that the President of the Ukraine received a very major bribe in order to tank this case. I’m not saying Biden was involved in the bride but it’s the only thing he wasn’t involved in. This case stinks, they can run away from it all they want. Sean, I want to keep your eye, not just on China. I want you to keep your eye on Romania. Just watch Romania.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this–

GIULIANI: You won’t read it in The New York Times or The Washington Post, but just watch Romania.