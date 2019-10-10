Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Fox News on Oct. 10 that the timing of the arrest of his two clients is suspect. Giuliani, who is also the personal attorney of President Donald Trump, said that he “will reveal relevant facts very, very shortly.”

Federal authorities arrested two associates of Giuliani late on Oct. 9 on charges of conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws.

The associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, reportedly helped Giuliani in his efforts to investigate the origin of the Russia investigation. Two other people were charged in the indictment, according to court documents.

Parnas and Fruman are the subjects of an extensive report cited four times in the whistleblower complaint that triggered the Democrat-run presidential impeachment inquiry. The report, produced by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a group funded by billionaire financier George Soros, details meetings and communications between Parnas, Fruman, and Ukrainian nationals. The OCCRP published the report on July 22, four days after President Donald Trump ordered a hold be placed on military aid to Ukraine.

Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Donald Trump, identified Parnas and Fruman as his clients on May 18, 2019.

The indictment alleges two conspiracies. In the first alleges that Fruman and Parnas colluded to violate campaign finance laws by using a shell company to skirt individual contribution limits. The second alleges that Fruman, Parnas, David Correia, and Andrey Kukushkin concealed that the source of several political contributions was a Ukrainian national.

According to the court documents, Parnas and Fruman donated $325,000 to one independent political expenditure committee and $15,000 to another committee in May 2018. The pair made the contributions through Global Energy Producers (GEP), which the prosecutors allege is a shell company with no income or assets. After a Federal Election Commission complaint was filed against the defendants, the complaint claims they lied about the nature of GEP when they said that it “is a real business enterprise funded with substantial bona fide capital investment; it’s major is energy trading, not political activity.”

A separate charge alleges the four defendants colluded with a Ukrainian national as part of a business venture to create a recreational marijuana company. The defendants allegedly made a plan to contribute funds from the Ukrainian co-conspirator to politicians with the goal of securing recreational marijuana licenses in several states. The Ukrainian national allegedly wired $1 million to the United States for the cause. The defendants then allegedly used the foreign funds to make political contributions but concealed the origin of the funds.

Fruman, Parnas, Correia, and Kukushkin are American citizens, according to the indictment.

None of the charges are related to the Ukrainian work by Parnas and Fruman allegedly on behalf of Giuliani. One of the allegations appears to refer to their efforts to lobby for the removal of the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. The whistleblower’s complaint refers to Yovanovitch’s removal but makes no mention of Fruman, Parnas, or Giuliani in connection to the firing.