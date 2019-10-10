On Wednesday’s show, Glenn Beck was back at the chalkboard to uncover the behind-the-scenes’ connections of lawyer Alexandra Chalupa, the Democratic National Committee’s so-called “part-time consultant” who can be traced back to the very origin of the Trump-Russia investigation.

In a 2017 report, Politico blew the lid off Democratic National Committee’s efforts to help the Hillary Clinton campaign by digging up damaging information on then-candidate Donald Trump and his advisers ahead of the 2016 election. According to Politico, the DNC hired Ukrainian-American lawyer Alexandra Chalupa to consult with “top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia.”

In response, Chalupa issued the following statement on her Facebook page:

I was a part time consultant for the DNC running a ethnic engagement program. I was not an opposition researcher for the DNC, and the DNC never asked me to go to the Ukrainian Embassy to collect information.

“First of all … that’s a pretty amazing part-time gig,” Glenn commented. “The DNC paid her [Chalupa] $71,000 in the election year alone. Wow, that is a lot of money for part time. Good gig, if you can get it.”

“Secondly, even if the DNC did not explicitly ask her to pump the Ukrainian Embassy for information, no one, including Chalupa, denies that she was defiantly pumping them for information, and it was all while she was on the DNC’s payroll,” Glenn added.

Watch the video below to hear Glenn expose the stunning proof of Chalupa’s role as an opposition researcher in 2016 and her “coincidental” connections with the DNC, Clinton’s campaign, and the government of Ukraine.

Watch Glenn’s in-depth special and get the untold truth about the REAL Ukraine scandal here.

