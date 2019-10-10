Sixteen prominent conservative lawyers on Thursday called for an “expeditious” impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump because his Ukrainian actions “undermine the integrity of our elections, endanger global U.S. security and defense partnerships, and threaten our democracy.”

The lawyers, acting under a group called Checks and Balances, includes George Conway, husband of Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the president, who has been a bitter Trump critic.

In a statement released Thursday, they argued that Trump’s July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the text messages between diplomats on as much as $400 million in aid to the country, and the president’s call in front of reporters for China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, were “undisputed” events demonstrating that President Trump violating his oath of office.

“We have not just a political candidate open to receiving foreign assistance to better his chances at winning an election, but a current president openly and privately calling on foreign governments to actively interfere in the most sacred of U.S. democratic processes, our elections,” the signatories said.

“These acts, based on what has been revealed to date, are a legitimate basis for an expeditious impeachment investigation, vote in the House of Representatives and potential trial in the Senate.”

Besides George Conway, other signatories include Don Ayer, deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush; Stuart Gerson, who worked on Bush 41’s 1988 campaign and in his White House; and Paul Rosenzweig, who served in the Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush.