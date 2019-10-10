Rep. John ShimkusJohn Mondy ShimkusHere are the lawmakers who aren’t seeking reelection in 2020 Wave of GOP retirements threatens 2020 comeback Illinois Rep. Shimkus won’t run for reelection MORE (R-Ill.) became the latest Republican in Congress to blast President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE’s decision to turn operations in northern Syria over to Turkey, calling it “terrible and despicable” in an interview with KMOX’s Mark Reardon.

“I’m heartbroken,” said Shimkus, who is retiring in 2020. “In fact I called my chief of staff in D.C., I said ‘pull my name off the I support Donald Trump list.’ We have just stabbed our allies in the back. The Kurds go back all the way to the first Gulf War.”

Shimkus went on to say the White House decision “shocked, embarrassed and angered me.”

Turkey this week mounted an attack against Kurdish forces in northern Syria previously backed by the U.S., prompting bipartisan accusations that Trump betrayed an ally with the pullout.

Numerous congressional Republicans, including some of Trump’s most vocal allies, have pushed back against the move, including Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), who said it could be the “biggest mistake” of Trump’s presidency and Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyOvernight Defense: Turkey launches offensive against Syrian Kurds | Trump set for clash with Congress over Kurds | Senators unveil Turkey sanctions bill | Trump says Kurds ‘didn’t help us’ in Normandy | Defense official arrested for leaking to journalists Congress set for showdown with Trump over Kurds Turkey says ground forces have crossed over into northern Syria MORE (R-Wyo.), who said Congress “must and will” act after Turkey launched an offensive on Kurdish forces.

Trump defended the decision yesterday, saying the Kurds “didn’t help us in the second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy as an example.” He has threatened sanctions against Turkey for crossing certain lines but has not specified what actions he would take.

Shimkus later clarified his remarks in a statement, saying that “While my votes will continue to support the president’s domestic policy agenda, because of this terrible foreign policy decision I asked that my name be removed from his campaign’s official list of supporters.”

