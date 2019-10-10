Republican Rep. Adam KinzingerAdam Daniel KinzingerRand Paul: Trump ‘once again fulfills his promises’ with Syrian pullout GOP lawmakers blast Trump’s Syria decision as ‘grave mistake,’ ‘disaster in the making’ Trump’s tirades, taunts and threats are damaging our democracy MORE (Ill.) on Thursday lashed out at President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE over the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, saying the move amounts to a “campaign promise fail.”

Trump tweeted earlier on Thursday that the U.S. had removed “2 ISIS militants tied to beheadings in Syria,” just “in case the Kurds or Turkey lose control.”

Kinzinger responded to that tweet, saying “Ah the other 10,000 no biggie, at least you got the “big two.” Campaign promise fail,” referring to Trump’s 2016 campaign promises to completely destroy ISIS.

Ah the other 10,000 no biggie, at least you got the “big two.” Campaign promise fail. https://t.co/QcRdTZst4k — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 10, 2019

Kinzinger earlier in the week had slammed Trump over the administration’s decision to pull back from Syria, saying “The America I love is capable of a much higher calling.”

And yesterday they were abandoned and @realDonaldTrump failed to fulfill his promise to destroy ISIS. 50 American advisors prevented a Turkish attack. 50. The America I love is capable of a much higher calling. This is a failure. God bless the Kurds. 3/3 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 9, 2019

His tweets followed confirmation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Turkish forces had begun their assault on Kurdish forces after Trump’s announcement.

Trump condemned Turkey’s move into northeastern Syria but held firm in his decision to remove the troops despite facing significant blowback from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamOvernight Defense: Turkey launches offensive against Syrian Kurds | Trump set for clash with Congress over Kurds | Senators unveil Turkey sanctions bill | Trump says Kurds ‘didn’t help us’ in Normandy | Defense official arrested for leaking to journalists Congress set for showdown with Trump over Kurds Giuliani says he will make decision over Ukraine testimony ‘in next week or so’ MORE (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s fiercest allies on Capitol Hill, said Wednesday that Trump’s move in Syria might be the “biggest mistake” of his presidency.

The United Nations Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss a response to Turkey’s invasion of Syria.