Meghan McCain continued her tirade Thursday against President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from Syria, leaving the Kurds vulnerable to attacks from Turkish forces.

McCain hit “The View” table fuming and unloaded on the administration, demanding, “Have we not learned the lessons of 9/11?” (RELATED: ‘You Feckless Unpatriotic Cowards!’: Meghan McCain Unloads On White House For Abandoning Kurds)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Following news that Turkish ground forces had followed up their airstrikes by crossing the border into Syria and killing a number of Kurdish fighters, Abby Huntsman weighed in on the situation.

“I was talking to a military officer, and he wrote me. He said, imagine waking up having a dozen pissed off Kurdish militia men staring at you holding up their phones asking, ‘Are you leaving us? What is going on?’” Huntsman said. “No one got a heads up.”

McCain jumped in then, bringing up an account shared on Twitter by Fox News National Security correspondent Jennifer Griffin — a conversation she had with an American Special Forces operator in Syria.

“He said, ‘I have never felt more ashamed. This is the first time I have been ashamed of my country.’ These special forces officers are standing and protecting terrorists, ISIS terrorists in jail, and now they’re going to be left without American soldiers fighting alongside them,” McCain said.

“I’m very happy there’s outrage on both sides. I’m happy there seems to be something Republicans and Democrats are coming forward,” McCain continued, calling out Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul by name. “You’re having Rand Paul on tomorrow, and I’m not going to be here tomorrow for personal reasons, but I want you to ask him. There is blood on anyone’s hands starting starting with him, and President Trump letting this happen because there are people being slaughtered after standing with our troops in the Middle East for an extremely long time fighting against terror cells.”

McCain concluded by saying that pulling out would open the door for another war. “This is not a foreign war. These are proxies supporting us. The point of having proxies is so we don’t get into another war. Have we not learned the lessons of 9/11? I don’t understand it. I’m sorry I’m upset, but this has been going on for weeks. These people are being killed and slaughtered.”